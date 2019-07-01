Community & Events

'Cows on Parade' sculptures going back on display in Chicago Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you remember the public art project called "Cows on Parade" two decades ago? The Magnificent Mile Association is bringing 20 of the original cow sculptures to Chicago Monday.

The cows will be grazing in Jane Byrne Park near the historic Water Tower.

The 1999 "Cows on Parade" campaign featured colorful cow statues, many of them decorated by well-known artists. They were showstoppers on the Magnificent Mile.

You can see them again during a month long public art exhibition starting Monday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonear north sideartcowpublic art
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois gas tax doubles as new laws go into effect Monday
Shootings at 4-year low in 2019, CPD says
1 wounded in shooting near Oak Forest campgrounds
56 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
1 killed, 3 arrested after stolen vehicle chased by police crashes into bus shelter
15-year-old girl missing from Little Village
Princess Diana would have been 58 on Monday
Show More
Illinois AG's office warns consumers of flood repair fraudsters
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid Monday
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
As contract expires, CTU to discuss negotiations with CPS
Police: Girl, 9, critical after illegal explosive device detonates inside home
More TOP STORIES News