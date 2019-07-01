'Cows on Parade' sculptures going back on display in Chicago Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you remember the public art project called "Cows on Parade" two decades ago? The Magnificent Mile Association is bringing 20 of the original cow sculptures to Chicago Monday.The cows will be grazing in Jane Byrne Park near the historic Water Tower.The 1999 "Cows on Parade" campaign featured colorful cow statues, many of them decorated by well-known artists. They were showstoppers on the Magnificent Mile.You can see them again during a month long public art exhibition starting Monday afternoon.