CPD First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio announces retirement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio, the department's second in command, announced Tuesday he's retiring.

Riccio announced he is ending his career after 34 years with the Chicago Police Department. His last day will be August 1.

Through the course of his career, Riccio held multiple senior command positions including Chief of the former Bureau of Organized Crime, Deputy Chief of the Bureau of Detectives, Commander of Area Central Detectives and Commander of the 16th District (Jefferson Park).

In a statement, CPD Superintendent David Brown called Riccio "a steadfast example of a true Chicago police officer, someone who simply wants to protect this city. Throughout his entire career, he was worked tireless to protect Chicago's residents and seek justice for the victim and families of those affected by violence."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also issued a statement, saying in part, "First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio captures the best in public service and the values of our Chicago Police Department. Through incredible highs and terrible lows, Tony has been a constant presence during my tenure as mayor as well as for the countless residents and community members he has served for 34 years."
