COMMUNITY & EVENTS

CPD First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro to retire in February

Kevin Navarro (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro will retire, effective Feb. 15, according to a CPD spokesman.

Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the announcement Thursday evening.

Navarro has served the Chicago Police Department for 32 years. Superintendent Eddie Johnson promoted him to First Deputy Superintendent, the department's second-highest ranking position, on Sept. 7, 2016. Before that he served as Deputy Chief of Patrol on the South Side.

Navarro replaced John Escalante as First Deputy Superintendent after Escalante took a position as Chief of Police for Northeastern Illinois University.

Guglielmi tweeted that Navarro said serving as a Chicago police officer was "the honor of his life," but "now it's time to watch his family grow up, relax and do some public service volunteering."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago police departmentretirementChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CPD promotes Kevin Navarro to second-highest post
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News