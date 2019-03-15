CPS 7th grader heading to DC for Scripps National Spelling Bee after winning citywide bee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's who you'll want to cheer on, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.Aaron Chang, 13, is a 7th grader at Audubon Elementary in Chicago. He beat out 39,000 students to become the CPS Spelling Bee champion.Aaron correctly spelled 22 words and his winning word was "Pembroke."He will be joined at the Scripps National Bee by Whitney Young 8th grader Riya Joshi, who gained entry through Scripps "RSVBee" program. Riya previously attended the National Bee in 2017 and 2018.The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins on May 17. Good luck in D.C., Aaron and Riya!