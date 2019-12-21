chicago proud

Woodson Elementary teacher collects over 1,000 Christmas gifts for students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Public Schools teacher was determined to give her students a merry Christmas, and with the help of donors she did.

Woodson Elementary teacher Laura Quering said in the past companies would donate gifts to school students, but since that wasn't an option this year she took to social media.

The teacher at the Chicago Public School in Bronzeville posted a call for toy donations for students at her school on Facebook. Donors came through big time, fulfilling at least part of all 315 Woodson students' wish lists, and more.

For Quering, it was a dream came true.

"I wanted them to all have a magical Christmas," she said. "And they did, I hope."

Quering estimates more than 1,000 gifts were donated. She gave the extra gifts to students at several other nearby schools.
