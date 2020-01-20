Community & Events

Cradles to Crayons holds 'Gear Up for Winter Initiative' donation drive collecting warm clothes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A children's charity spent MLK Day hosting a collection drive to ensure kids have warm clothes this winter.

Cradles to Crayons held their "Gear Up for Winter Initiative" donation drive at the South Side YMCA in Woodlawn.

The organization collects children's coats, shoes, clothing, toys, and books.

The organization's goal is to reach 20,000 kids and ensure that their families have the resources they need to thrive this season.

Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton even joined in to help process items.

The new and gently used items are packaged by volunteers in a warehouse called, "The Giving Factory," which are then distributed to disadvantaged children, free of charge.

For more information on how you can help, visit Cradles to Crayons.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswinterdonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
Fire destroys South Side Church, food pantry
6-year-old hero: Girl saves family from devastating home fire
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
Show More
What is affordable housing?
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold
Loyola grad students create push alert app for CTA Elevators
More TOP STORIES News