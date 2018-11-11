CHICAGO PROUD

CreatiVets uses art to help war veterans cope with PTSD

EMBED </>More Videos

As we celebrate Veterans Day, we are highlighting local organizations that are dedicated to supporting the brave men and women of our country.

Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As we celebrate Veterans Day, we are highlighting local organizations that are dedicated to supporting the brave men and women of our country.

CreatiVets uses art and music to help Veterans heal the unseen wounds of war. The goal is to give veterans the tools they need for successful lives outside the battlefield.

For more information about CreatiVets visit their website http://www.creativets.org

You can learn about the organization's exhibit at The National Veterans Art Museum by visiting https://www.nvam.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsveterans dayveteranveteransartPortage Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Local veteran shares life lessons after surviving D-Day, invasion of Okinawa
MPower the Night fundraiser
Electricians honored for saving coworker's life
New Trier HS club refurbishes, donates technology to students in need
Choose Kindness: T-shirt Tuesday helps spark conversations
More chicago proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Experience dinosaurs at Navy Pier's Jurassic Quest
Honor 200 program honors 200 Illinois veterans
The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation holding annual event focusing on Latinos in the workforce
Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Lake County
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Several injured in shooting at Robbins bar
World leaders gather in Paris a century after WWI armistice
Man shot during brawl in Greektown
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Hobart man in custody in connection to death of his 80-year-old father
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 109,000 acres with 25 percent containment
Dog saved by kidney transplant donated by her own puppy
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Sunday
Show More
Trump threatens to pull federal funding for California wildfires
Armed robber tracked down after using Uber Eats on stolen phone
Sale of Old Town School of Folk Music building sparks controversy
Man shot on Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown stop
Doctor accused of dyeing women's genitals purple as a joke
More News