CreatiVets uses art to help war veterans cope with PTSD

CHICAGO (WLS) --As we celebrate Veterans Day, we are highlighting local organizations that are dedicated to supporting the brave men and women of our country.
CreatiVets uses art and music to help Veterans heal the unseen wounds of war. The goal is to give veterans the tools they need for successful lives outside the battlefield.
For more information about CreatiVets visit their website http://www.creativets.org
You can learn about the organization's exhibit at The National Veterans Art Museum by visiting https://www.nvam.org