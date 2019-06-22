Community & Events

Cubs throw party for Advocate Children's Hospital patients before Mets game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids who got a spring break to remember got a special reunion at Wrigley Field Friday.

The Cubs hosted patients from Advocate Children's Hospital for a party before Friday's game against the Mets.

Back in March, the kids got to enjoy a trip down to the Cubs spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona where they got to meet with players and watch a game.

As part of the day's festivities, the kids got to take the field before the first pitch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowrigleyvillewrigley fieldchicago cubs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD won't cooperate with planned ICE raids, Lightfoot says
Feds announced sweeping indictment of Latin Dragon gang members
Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-wife testifies about day U of I student disappeared
Second man charged in shooting death of River North nightclub security guard
Judge orders special prosecutor to review Jussie Smollett case
Rapper Cardi B facing 2 felonies in NYC strip club melee
No bond for man charged in fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens
Show More
Heartbreaking photo shows dog at NJ owner's empty hospital bed
Lake Co. ethylene oxide results released as Pritzker signs law cracking down on emissions
'Wondrous' 10-foot giant squid spotted deep in Gulf of Mexico
Snail mail plagues Chicago, recent report prompts city-wide change
Man who visited NJ firehouse for 55 years named honorary chief
More TOP STORIES News