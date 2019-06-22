Cubs throw party for Advocate Children's Hospital patients before Mets game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids who got a spring break to remember got a special reunion at Wrigley Field Friday.The Cubs hosted patients from Advocate Children's Hospital for a party before Friday's game against the Mets.Back in March, the kids got to enjoy a trip down to the Cubs spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona where they got to meet with players and watch a game.As part of the day's festivities, the kids got to take the field before the first pitch.