CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you ever wanted to take a peek inside some of Chicago's historic buildings? Now you can!
The Chicago Architecture Center is holding an open house, giving the public access to more than 300 unique buildings in 38 neighborhoods.
The free festival began Saturday and will continue through Sunday across the city and its suburbs.
"It's a neat glimpse because it's in places where you can't normally go into," said Rockford resident Christine Davis.
One of the architectural treasures open this weekend is the Sky-Line Club, which is usually exclusive to members only on top of the Old Republic Building along Michigan Avenue. The building was recently renovated to some of its original 1926 charm.
The two-day event is already drawing in hundreds of visitors from across the city and around the world.
"We already know we have visitors from, most years, all 50 states, and almost 100 foreign countries as well that participate in the event," said Eric Rogers, of Open House Chicago.
In 2018, approximately 100,000 people attended Open House Chicago. It's the ninth year that the event has been held in the city.
A full listing of the participating buildings, individual site hours and other details are available on Open House Chicago's website: https://openhousechicago.org/.
Curious about Chicago's architectural treasures? Open House Chicago offers limited glimpse inside over 300 buildings
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News