Daily Herald: RockerTed Nugent brings controversy to McHenry County

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The choice of rocker Ted Nugent to headline the McHenry County Fair this summer touched off a firestorm, and the Chicagoland native fanned the flames by calling his critics "America hating scumbags."

Choosing among politically outspoken performers is a growing dilemma for entertainment bookers. For the full article from The Daily Herald, visit https://www.dailyherald.com/
