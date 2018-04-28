COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Daisie Foundation's Leading Ladies Luncheon

The Daisie Foundation's Leading Ladies Luncheon honors Chicago woman for their accomplishments in education, business and community. (WLS)

The Daisie Foundation's Leading Ladies Luncheon is honoring local Chicago woman for their accomplishments in education, business and community.

The event also includes a fashion show highlighting the latest styles and trends for spring.

Julie Hightower and Derrick Valenti joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.

Event: 2018 Leading Ladies Luncheon
Date: Saturday, April 28
Hours: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
Address: W Chicago - City Center Location, 172 West Adams Street

Chicago, Illinois 60603
Admission/ticket prices: $125 per ticket.
Deadline to register:Saturday, April 28
The event is open to the public.
Link: https://www.daisiefoundation.org/event-tickets
