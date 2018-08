EMBED >More News Videos The farmers market season has officially begun in the city.

The farmers market season has officially begun in the city. Dozens of local vendors are selling fresh produce, fresh food and fresh flowers every Thursday this summer at Daley Plaza.Chicago City Markets Manager Yescenia Mota and Steve Freeman from Nicols Farm and Orchard in Marengo joined ABC7's Terrell Brown to talk about this year's weekly market and the reusable bag contest.The City Market at Daley Plaza runs on Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 25.