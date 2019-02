Hundreds of people put on their dancing shoes Saturday in support of a great cause.The 10th annual Lurie Children's Hospital Dance Marathon was held at the Mariott Hotel on Michigan Avenue. Dancers took to the floor for eight hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Dancers wore glow sticks and colorful leis for the festive event.The event was a fundraiser for the young patients who are being treated at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital and their families.