Dates to look forward to in 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Happy New Year! Mark your calendars, here are some dates to look forward to in 2019:

Jan 14 -JB Pritzker to be sworn as the 43rd Governor of Illinois.

Feb 3 - Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. Could the Bears be there?

Feb 9 - The 111th Chicago Auto Show opens.

Feb 24 - 91st Academy Awards on ABC.

Feb 26 - Chicago elects a new mayor to replace Rahm Emanuel.

Mar 17 - Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Apr 4 - White Sox home opener vs. Seattle Mariners.

Apr 8 - Cubs home opener vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.

May 6 - The James Beard Awards, the "Oscars" of the food world, held in Chicago.

May 8 - Rosemont hosts WE Day Illinois, an event to empower local youth.

June 7 - The Chicago Bears celebrate the team's 100th season.

June 30 - The 50th annual Chicago Gay Pride Parade kicks off at Noon.

July 1 - The minimum wage in Chicago increases to $13 per hour.

July 10 - Taste of Chicago begins.

July 21 -Harold Baines and Lee Smith inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Aug 1 -- Lollapalooza music festival begins in Grant Park.

Aug 10 - 90th annual Bud Billiken Parade.

Aug 17 - Chicago Air and Water Show weekend begins.

Sep 2 - Lowell, Indiana celebrates their 100th annual Labor Day, the longest continuous one in the state.

Oct 13 - The 42nd annual Chicago Marathon.

Dec 20 - Star Wars Episode IX opens nationwide.
