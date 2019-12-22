Charities of the Cross fair provides basic necessities to Des Plaines homeless

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- More than a hundred volunteers gathered in a northwestern suburb to provide basic necessities to the homeless.It's part of the Charities of the Cross' sixth annual Homeless Fair held Saturday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.Volunteers gave out food, clothing and other donations. The volunteer ministry also offered showers and haircuts.Charities of the Cross provides food and clothing to area homeless weekly.