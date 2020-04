Developer behind botched Little Village smokestack demolition to help clean up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of Crawford Station in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood is taking new actions after an implosion sent dust across the area.Videos and photos that circulated on social media showed the tower falling to the ground, releasing a heavy cloud of dust that eventually seeped into residential areas on the city's Southwest Side.Hilco Redevelopment Partners said Monday it will send crews to clean the streets from 31st to 33rd, between Pulaski and Lawndale.Hilco also said it will help those affected clean their windows and cars and will pay the city back for any cleaning costs.On Friday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced actions she is taking in response to the incident.