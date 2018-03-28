CHICAGO (WLS) --Dozens of Chicago area restaurants are serving up specials to raise money for programs that prevent child abuse.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. All month long, more than 40 participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds from select menu items to benefit the non-profit organization One Hope United.
Diners may also post a photo of their meal at any partner restaurant and tag it with #GoBlue4OHU for a chance to win prizes, including gift certificates.
Participating restaurants include:
o AceBounce, Chicago
o Ambrosia Euro-American Patisserie, Barrington
o Apogee, Chicago
o Arbella, Chicago
o Beatrix, Fulton Market, Clark St. & St. Clair St. locations, Chicago
o Cescas Margarita Bar & Grill, Chicago
o Ciao! Café & Wine Lounge, Chicago
o Coco Pazzo, Chicago
o Cupitol, Chicago, Evanston
o Elly's Brunch & Café, Chicago, Mundelein, Norridge, Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Naperville, Mundelein, Phoenix, Kansas City
o Fabulous Freddie's Italian Eatery, Chicago
o Forno Rosso, Chicago
o Franco's Ristorante, Chicago
o G&O (Grand & Ogden), Chicago
o Half Sour, Chicago
o Joy District/Parlay, Chicago
o Leghorn Chicken, LaSalle Dr. & N. Western, Chicago
o Leviathan, Chicago
o Mercadito, Chicago
o Moe's Cantina River North, Chicago
o Nellcote, Chicago
o Old Town Social, Chicago
o Portsmith, Chicago
o Rio's d'Sudamerica, Chicago
o RM Champagne Salon, Chicago
o The Royal Grocer & Co., Chicago
o Slurping Turtle, Chicago
o Steadfast, Chicago
o Tanta, Chicago
For more information, visit: https://goblue4ohu.org/restaurant-collective/