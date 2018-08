Dozens of Chicago area restaurants are serving up specials to raise money for programs that prevent child abuse.April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. All month long, more than 40 participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds from select menu items to benefit the non-profit organization One Hope United.Diners may also post a photo of their meal at any partner restaurant and tag it with #GoBlue4OHU for a chance to win prizes, including gift certificates.Participating restaurants include:o AceBounce, Chicagoo Ambrosia Euro-American Patisserie, Barringtono Apogee, Chicagoo Arbella, Chicagoo Beatrix, Fulton Market, Clark St. & St. Clair St. locations, Chicagoo Cescas Margarita Bar & Grill, Chicagoo Ciao! Café & Wine Lounge, Chicagoo Coco Pazzo, Chicagoo Cupitol, Chicago, Evanstono Elly's Brunch & Café, Chicago, Mundelein, Norridge, Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Naperville, Mundelein, Phoenix, Kansas Cityo Fabulous Freddie's Italian Eatery, Chicagoo Forno Rosso, Chicagoo Franco's Ristorante, Chicagoo G&O (Grand & Ogden), Chicagoo Half Sour, Chicagoo Joy District/Parlay, Chicagoo Leghorn Chicken, LaSalle Dr. & N. Western, Chicagoo Leviathan, Chicagoo Mercadito, Chicagoo Moe's Cantina River North, Chicagoo Nellcote, Chicagoo Old Town Social, Chicagoo Portsmith, Chicagoo Rio's d'Sudamerica, Chicagoo RM Champagne Salon, Chicagoo The Royal Grocer & Co., Chicagoo Slurping Turtle, Chicagoo Steadfast, Chicagoo Tanta, ChicagoFor more information, visit: https://goblue4ohu.org/restaurant-collective/