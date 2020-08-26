community journalist

Little Village Discount Mall vendors voice concern over possible new development

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO, IL (WLS) -- The Discount Mall located in the heart of Little Village has been a destination for new and long standing entrepreneurs for over 20 years. But the new ownership is prompting concern that this neighborhood hub could soon disappear.

"Really we would be out of our business. The business means everything to us its what we depend on, its what countless of other families depend on. Our culture is here, we're here and we want to stay," said Elisa Reyes Salgado, a vendor at the mall.

With over 100 vendors located inside the Discount Mall alone, Elisa Salgado said the impact of out of work vendors could be felt immensely in the community.

"This is where our family gets out income from it's our only source of income, I grew up here basically and I'm not the only one," said Salgado.

Daniela China, another vendor who also grew up at the mall and who now owns her on store at the mall, said the eldest vendors could be the most affected.

"There is a lot of businesses here and a lot of older people here have no other option but to be here because they can't go work anywhere else," said China.

Novak Construction bought the plaza in early February, sparking rumors of development plans, including the possibility of a new big box store.

In a statement, Novak Construction said, " Although rumors and misinformation have surrounded the plaza for months, the owners wish to convey that there will be no re-development plans this year as they seek to understand the market and the neighborhood better." Saying they'd be focusing their first year of ownership on community engagement and giving back to the community immediately.

"The global pandemic is pausing a lot of things but this is only prolonging the inevitable. We really don't want to move we want to stay here," said Salgado.

The young vendor suggests Novak Construction, instead, renovate the Discount Mall building itself, rather than getting rid of it.

"We don't want it to be taken over by a target, that's bland that has no culture. We bring the culture we bring the history and we bring the vibrancy that makes the city so great," said Salgado.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslittle villagecommunity journalistbusinesssmall businessconstructiondevelopment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Healing through the therapeutic power of horse therapy
Manual Cinema celebrates 10 years of cinematic shadow puppetry
Yo Soy Ella helps over 700 families with baby essentials
Carolina Kitchen is back with its famous soul food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unrest continues in downtown Kenosha on 3rd night of protests | LIVE
'This is a red alert': New statewide mask policy tightens rules at bars, restaurants
Jacob Blake paralyzed after being shot by police: father
Teen sentenced in brutal 2017 Lincolnwood Uber driver murder
White Sox righty Giolito throws no-hitter vs Pirates, Sox win 4-0
Virtual learning doesn't mean working from home for some teachers
Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting
Show More
62 counterfeit championship rings seized
Authorities intercept 8 smuggled puppies from Russia
RNC night 2 hopes to capture women voters with speech from first lady
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear and warm
Record numbers of hungry people are turning to food banks for help
More TOP STORIES News