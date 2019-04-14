Community & Events

Chicago Proud: Diveheart helps people with disabilities gain confidence through scuba diving

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Proud is an ongoing series of ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports and programming efforts spotlighting the remarkable people who make us proud of our hometown.

Diveheart is organization that uses scuba diving to help build confidence in people living with disabilities.

Utilizing certified adaptive dive buddies, Diveheart provides safe and inclusive activities for adaptive divers to enjoy the wonders of the aquatic world.

To learn more about Diveheart, visit http://www.diveheart.org/
