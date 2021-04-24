Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday in New York

Community & Events

NEW YORK -- A final goodbye began Saturday for the late hip-hop artist DMX in New York.

The procession called "The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life" started at Yonkers Raceway near Empire City Casino in Yonkers.

A monster truck carrying a casket with "Long Live DMX" emblazoned on the sides of the vehicle played the rapper's music and lead hundreds of motorcyclists from Yonkers, a suburb north of New York City, south to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



A memorial service was set to begin at 4 p.m.

The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

For those unable to get inside, a video feed of the service will be made available.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

Organizers said in a statement they will follow New York COVID-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10% capacity.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.
The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

DMX was a father of 15 children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
