Dolton coat giveaway doubles in size despite coronavirus pandemic

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- On a snowy Sunday morning, Dolton families lined up for the chance to take home a bit of much-needed warmth."We are giving out 600 coats for the children here in the village of Dolton," Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said.The mayor's third annual coat giveaway, in partnership with Operation Warmth, was not stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.In fact, this year, thanks to donations from local business owners, the village was able to give away twice as many coats compared to the first giveaway."As you can see, there's a demand for it," Rogers said.Amiria Shakur and her little ones were all delighted over the sight of their new winter gear."It's very important for those who don't have it and are in need, so I thank the mayor and also those who told me about this program," Shakur said.Rogers said despite the hard times on everyone, he's grateful village businesses still stepped up to give back"It's difficult on even some of the businesses. They are struggling right now, but they've continued to help," Rogers said.He is hoping the community's generosity continues throughout the year because, he said, at the end of the day, the smiling faces are what make this work all worth it.