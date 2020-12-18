donations

Help give foster children Christmas gifts this holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you want to put a smile on a child's face this holiday season, there are still ways you can help. It's not too late.

Organizations that help foster children and those in need are still accepting donations. Some of the groups are letting you go straight to their Amazon Wish Lists.

Other than toys, another important ask on their wish lists is for coats, as many hold toy and coat drives this weekend.

Here's a look at some of the organizations asking for your generous help.

DCFS FOSTER CHILDREN WISH LIST ON AMAZON

DCFS FOSTER CHILDREN - MONETARY DONATION LINK

PILSEN FOOD PANTRY: SUNDAY EVENT TO COLLECT TOYS / OUTERWEAR

LA RABIDA CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

KIDS ABOVE ALL AMAZON WISH LIST
