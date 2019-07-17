Community & Events

Enjoy forests, but 'Don't Be a Jerk' is Will County message

JOLIET, Ill. -- The Will County Forest Preserve District welcomes patrons to enjoy themselves, but "Don't Be a Jerk."

The Forest Preserve's campaign is aimed at littering, unleashed dogs, and improper use of its 125 miles of trails.



Forest Preserve CEO Ralph Schultz tells the (Joliet) Herald-News that those are the complaints administrators hear the most. Police have issued 41 citations for such offenses so far this year. But complaints indicate they're happening more often on the county's 22,000 acres (89 square kilometers) of open lands.

Signs will begin appearing with such messages as "Don't Be a Butthead." Tossed cigarette butts can be harmful to wildlife. Promotional videos will be produced, such as the one featuring the dog owner who lets his four-legged friend run wild.
