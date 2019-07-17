Enjoy forests, but 'Don't Be a Jerk' is Will County message

For the second edition of our #DontBeAJerk campaign, we're taking aim at the jerks who treat the preserves like their personal garbage can or landfill. They're some of the worst kind of jerks. https://t.co/lud1a7eccY pic.twitter.com/1JKcIfnb69 — WillCoForestPreserve (@WillCoForests) July 15, 2019

JOLIET, Ill. -- The Will County Forest Preserve District welcomes patrons to enjoy themselves, but "Don't Be a Jerk."The Forest Preserve's campaign is aimed at littering, unleashed dogs, and improper use of its 125 miles of trails.Forest Preserve CEO Ralph Schultz tells the (Joliet) Herald-News that those are the complaints administrators hear the most. Police have issued 41 citations for such offenses so far this year. But complaints indicate they're happening more often on the county's 22,000 acres (89 square kilometers) of open lands.Signs will begin appearing with such messages as "Don't Be a Butthead." Tossed cigarette butts can be harmful to wildlife. Promotional videos will be produced, such as the one featuring the dog owner who lets his four-legged friend run wild.