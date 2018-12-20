COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Don't celebrate Christmas? Here are 7 things you can do on December 25

If you don't celebrate Christmas, here are seven things you can do on December 25 in the Chicago area.

Danny Tag
CHICAGO --
If you don't celebrate Christmas, here are seven things you can do on December 25 in the Chicago area:

1. Head to Chinatown for lunch or dinner. Many of the restaurants are open and can be quite busy.

2. Go to the movies. Some of the year's best films will be on the big screen. Remember to buy tickets in advance.

3. Hit the skating rink. Lace up your skates and make your figure eights at Millennium Park or another ice rink near you.

4. Admire the holiday lights. Drive around residential neighborhoods to check out homes all decked out.

5. Go wild with the animals. If it's not too cold, you can visit the Brookfield Zoo, open from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

6. Perk up with a cup of Joe. Most Starbucks locations and some other local coffee spots are open Christmas Day.

7. Get a jump on your spring cleaning. Spend the day clearing out and organizing your closet, drawers or refrigerator. Donate what you no longer need!
