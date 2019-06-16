Fruhschoppen is the German word for a traditional mid-morning beer and this Father's Day, Dovetail Brewery wants to treat your dad to a Fruhschoppen featuring their European style beers and Paulina Market sausage.
To learn more about Dovetail Brewery, visit http://dovetailbrewery.com/
Event Information:
Date: Sunday, June 16
Hours: 10a-1p
Address: Dovetail Brewery, 1800 West Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free admission, just cost of beer and sausage plate.
Dovetail Brewery to host Father's Day Frühschoppen
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News