Dovetail Brewery to host Father's Day Frühschoppen

Fruhschoppen is the German word for a traditional mid-morning beer and this Father's Day, Dovetail Brewery wants to treat your dad to a Fruhschoppen featuring their European style beers and Paulina Market sausage.

To learn more about Dovetail Brewery, visit http://dovetailbrewery.com/

Event Information:

Date: Sunday, June 16

Hours: 10a-1p

Address: Dovetail Brewery, 1800 West Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free admission, just cost of beer and sausage plate.
