Classic rock station The Drive hosts downtown Chicago singalong

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Classic rock radio station invited Chicagoans to come to their windows for a singalong during the state's stay-at-home order to show we're all in this together.

The radio station told residents to come to their windows and porches to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "We Will Rock You." Many city landmarks also joined in by illuminating the skyline in red, white and blue.

The Drive also shared a message from Queen's Brian May.

"Hello beautiful people of Chicago," he said. "Sing! Dance! Be merry! Great choice of music by the way. We can do this, you know. I'm speaking to you from England, little old England, where we have the same stuff and we're under the same lockdown. Take care guys, we will get through and we'll see you soon I hope. God bless you all! Rock!"

The Drive said its goal was to provide a few moments of reflection, diversion and unity.
