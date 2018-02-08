Dreading the commute? Streeterville hotel offering snowy special

Chicagoans are no strangers to snow-flaked commutes, but a big winter storm is expected to hit the area Thursday evening and continue through Friday.The Loews Chicago Hotel in Streeterville is offering an alternative to nightmarish commute times. The hotel has announced a rate of $89 a night for Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11 with the promo code STAYWARM.What's the catch? The offer is only valid to residents of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin and a photo ID is required at check-in.The Loews Chicago Hotel is located at 455 North Park Drive and is pet friendly.