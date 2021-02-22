East Garfield Park youth program releasing Black History Month album

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The young people in Marillac St. Vincent Family Services Hope Junior Program in East Garfield Park are showing off their talents, recording an album for Black History Month."It means a lot for what is going on right now," said Martell Bailey who is featured on the album.Normally the kids in the program would perform in front of an audience but with Covid-19 restrictions that's not possible this year."It's been many disappointments with covid but I was discouraged because it is always something we look forward to and look forward to celebrating," said Kiarah Martin who is featured on the album.This is in partnership with BandWith Chicago which provides young people in underserved communities with the opportunity to take music lessons."I find joy in figuring out what it is that they loved to do and helping them have access to that and develop that," said Annie Palomino, the president of Bandwith Chicago.The album will include not only music but also spoken word and poetry, celebrating Black history and culture."I have always tried to get to learn more, just the happiness of it makes me feel happy," said Ceci Growney who is featured on the album.The free album will be released digitally Friday on Marillac St. Vincent and Bandwith Chicago's websites. They hope this album will highlight the past and the present."It says that we all are not who you think we are. We are all not the same. We all have something going for us. You have to get to know us before you can judge," Martin said.