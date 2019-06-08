Community & Events

El Valor to host 26th annual fundraiser to help individuals with special needs

El Valor is a non-profit community-based organization founded in 1973 that strives for a community in which all members, including individuals with special needs, can live, learn and work. It's annual fundraiser is happening on June 12th, 2019.

Event Information:

El Valor's 26th Annual Don Quixote Dinner


Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Hours: Reception: 6-7 pm and Dinner & Program: 7-9pm

Address: Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Avenue (Grand Ballroom)

Admission: Individual Tickets: $300 each; Sponsorships begin at $5,000

Deadline to Register: Tuesday, June 11, 2019

To buy tickets, visit https://elvalor.org/el-valors-26th-annual-don-quixote-dinner-2019/
