El Valor to host 26th annual fundraiser to help individuals with special needs

El Valor is a non-profit community-based organization founded in 1973 that strives for a community in which all members, including individuals with special needs, can live, learn and work. It's annual fundraiser is happening on June 12th, 2019.Wednesday, June 12, 2019Reception: 6-7 pm and Dinner & Program: 7-9pmHilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Avenue (Grand Ballroom)Individual Tickets: $300 each; Sponsorships begin at $5,000Tuesday, June 11, 2019To buy tickets, visit https://elvalor.org/el-valors-26th-annual-don-quixote-dinner-2019/