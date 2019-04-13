Englewood students volunteer with IGrow Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A part of National Volunteer Week, Englewood students gave their time to help others.Students from Perspective Charter Schools participated in philanthropic activities all year to earn a ticket to the WE Day concert at Allstate Arena.Students worked to create care packages for IGrow Chicago."The care packages that this particular organization put together so they can help people in the community," said Perspective Charter School Peace Team Ambassador Rhonda Woods. "Someone comes in and says they don't have hot water in their home and they need to take a shower. They can take a shower here and provide them with items that they can take a shower with and have some things to take with them."Socks, lotion, soap and other basic life necessities are packed inside the bags, along with personalized notes of encouragement to those who need it most."This is the positivity that is transpiring in the heart of Englewood, and change can come about and we are all a peace to that puzzle," said IGrow Chicago Co-Executive Director Quentin Mables.IGrow Chicago is a safe haven to residents of the Englewood community. Students said volunteering their time helps show their peers that it's not all about violence in the community."I'm actually here with my youth the school, 6th, 7th and 8th graders, and it just helped me give back to them and show them that it's not always about violence, and you can make peace in the world," said Naomi Lucas, a junior at Perspective Charter Schools."I feel like it's a good chance for me and my peers to get out and try to influence others in the community," said Perspective Charter Schools sophomore Colby Cline. "With me, I want the guns to put down so we can all grow up and have and live the best possible life that we can."56 students took part in the event. WE Day will be held on May 8.