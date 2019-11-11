Epic Burger teams up with nonprofit Generosity Feeds to make 10K meals for Chicago students

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to make meals for Chicago students.
The Generosity Feeds nonprofit teamed up with Epic Burger to assemble 10,000 meals for students in the city.
The meals will be distributed to three schools through the Blessings in a Backpack organization.
Epic Burger will also donate 20% of hamburger sales purchased November 15-17 to Generosity Feeds.
