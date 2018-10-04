HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Erie House focuses on empowering Latino community

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're focusing on a local program impacting the Latino community.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Erie House helps children, adults and families get the resources they need. They have a mission of empowering Latino immigrants alongside individuals and families of all backgrounds.

Rosa Sanchez Totochenko from Erie House spoke with ABC7's Tanja Babich about their mission and Proyecto Cuídate, their program serving residents of the Southwest Side of Chicago, Berwyn and Cicero.

For more information visit: https://www.eriehouse.org
