Erika's Lighthouse urges teens to take Positivity Pledge

By Michelle Corless
Mental Health Awareness Month: Erika's Lighthouse urges teens to take Positivity Pledge

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Erika's Lighthouse is asking teens to take the Positivity Pledge in honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Positivity Pledge Calendar includes themed weeks and daily challenges.

The Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois are bringing the pledge to all members. Scouts are even earning a special patch for doing activities during the month.

Erika's Lighthouse was created by Ginny and Tom Neuckrantz in Winnetka after they lost their daughter, Erika, to depression.

Now, the organization works to defeat the stigma surrounding mental health by offering free teen depression awareness programs and resources to schools.
