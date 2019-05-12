CHICAGO (WLS) -- Esperanza Community Services is an outlet for children and adults living with disabilities to learn and be creative.
The organization has impacted the lives of countless people across the Chicagoland area and this year they are celebrating a milestone.
Executive Director of Esperanza Joy Decker stopped by ABC7 to talk about the Celebrating Victories Gala.
Individual tickets are $150. Sponsored tickets range from $500 to $7,500
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Esperanza Community Services' website.
Event:
Celebrating Victories Gala
Date:
Friday, May 17
Time:
7 p.m.
Cost:
$150 - $7,500
Location:
Esperanza Community Services
520 N. Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Esperanza Community Services celebrates 50th anniversary
