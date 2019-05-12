Community & Events

Esperanza Community Services celebrates 50th anniversary

EMBED <>More Videos

Esperanza Community Services has impacted the lives of countless people across Chicago and this year they are celebrating a milestone.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Esperanza Community Services is an outlet for children and adults living with disabilities to learn and be creative.

The organization has impacted the lives of countless people across the Chicagoland area and this year they are celebrating a milestone.

Executive Director of Esperanza Joy Decker stopped by ABC7 to talk about the Celebrating Victories Gala.

Individual tickets are $150. Sponsored tickets range from $500 to $7,500

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Esperanza Community Services' website.

Event:
Celebrating Victories Gala

Date:
Friday, May 17

Time:
7 p.m.

Cost:

$150 - $7,500

Location:
Esperanza Community Services
520 N. Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest townfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront: police
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale
Fallen CPD officers to honored at National Police Week
Glen Ellyn man charged with robbery, sexual assault
Newsviews: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
$1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park under development
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty Monday in admissions scandal
Show More
Meghan, Harry release new royal baby photo for Mother's Day
Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites debate
Passenger jet lands safely in Myanmar after landing gear fails
Peggy Lipton, star of 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 72
Man says Chicago police wrongly raided his home
More TOP STORIES News