Esperanza Community Services celebrates 50th anniversary

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Esperanza Community Services is an outlet for children and adults living with disabilities to learn and be creative.The organization has impacted the lives of countless people across the Chicagoland area and this year they are celebrating a milestone.Executive Director of Esperanza Joy Decker stopped by ABC7 to talk about the Celebrating Victories Gala.Individual tickets are $150. Sponsored tickets range from $500 to $7,500For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Esperanza Community Services' website Celebrating Victories GalaFriday, May 177 p.m.$150 - $7,500Esperanza Community Services520 N. Marshfield AvenueChicago, IL 60622