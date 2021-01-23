dance

Chicago Dance History Project prepares for Interview Marathon

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Dance History Project is preparing for its Interview Marathon. It's decades of dance highlighted in one event.

The seven hour event runs from 11AM-6PM on Sunday, January 31st.

The Chicago Dance History Project began in 2015. It works to investigate and document the history of dance in Chicago.

At the interview marathon, more than 40 people will talk about dance legacies, education and more. They include artistic directors, choreographers, performers and more who have worked or currently work in Chicago. Archival clips that have never been seen before publicly will also be shown. The event will be livestreamed and available to anyone who donates $20 or more.

You can find more information here.
