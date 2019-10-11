Community & Events

Fallen CPD officers honored at Valor Awards Dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation hosted their Valor Awards Dinner Thursday night.

Fallen Chicago police officers Samuel Jiminez, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo were all posthumously honored with the Valor Award. The Durkin brothers were also honored with the Golden Vest Award.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation provides assistance to Chicago police families in need, including ones who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. The foundation has provided families with $10.7 million in assistance since 2007.

The Valor Awards Dinner is part of their fundraising efforts.
