Fallen CPD officers to be remembered at candlelight vigil in Washington

Honors and tributes to four fallen Chicago police officers are scheduled to resume Monday night in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Honors and tributes to four fallen Chicago police officers are scheduled to resume Monday night in Washington, D.C.

Thousands of officers, along with the families of the fallen, traveled to our nation's capital to make sure their brothers in blue are never forgotten.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the National Mall Monday night.

This isn't an honor any officer's family ever wants. But the Bauer family, Jimenez family, Marmolejo family and Gary family each meticulously traced the name of their Chicago police officer killed in uniform last year.

"To me, it feels like going about my day and all the sudden I trip and then it just...hits. It hits right away," said Crystal Jimenez, wife of Officer Samuel Jimenez, who died in a shootout at Mercy Hospital in 2018.

That's been her life for the last six months. She said all her husband ever wanted was to be was a Chicago police officer. His career lasted less than two years.

"He kept trying. He kept trying and when he did... man. The pride on that man. Let me tell you," Jimenez said.

The gun in his holster may have spared Officer Bernardo Quijano's life at Mercy that afternoon. He and two other officers were nationally recognized for their police work Sunday night.

"It is a little hard to digest everything and accept the award, especially under the circumstances that one of our officers didn't make it," Quijano said.

This week, the bond between the families of the four fallen CPD officers will only deepen, surrounded by thousands of families struggling with their same loss.
