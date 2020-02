Chicago's F.A.M.E mentoring organization helps young artists achieve their goals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Foundation Of Artists Mentored In Entertainment or F.A.M.E is holding an open audition for performers ages 16-30.Performers can win the opportunity to compete in the F.A.M.E Annual Gala on April 18th.At the Gala, three artists will receive a monetary award and mentorship from professionals in the arts.The Founder of F.A.M.E, Lilly Liu and F.A.M.E Board Member Lynnette VanDien Bertolotti joined ABC7 to talk about the organization and the upcoming audition.F.A.M.E Open AuditionSunday, February 9, 202011 a.m. - 2 p.m.Intrigue Performing Arts, 1927 S. Archer Avenue, ChicagoFor more information, visit www.fame-chicago.org