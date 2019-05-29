Community & Events

Family Focus fundraising gala held in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Family Focus Gala was held Tuesday night at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Chicago.

The event is a fundraiser for the organization's programs and services. Last year the gala raised more than half a million dollars.

Senator Dick Durbin was among those honored. His award was presented to him by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Dennis Abboud, president and CEO of ReaderLink, LLC, was the evening's other honoree. His award was presented to him by Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama.
