Family Health & Fitness Fair to offer free health screenings and family activities

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Free eyeglasses, health screenings, giveaways, live entertainment, and family activities will be available at the 16th Annual Family Health & Fitness Fair, which will be held in Illinois's 3rd Senate District in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Get back-to-school ready with free immunizations, school supplies, and haircuts. More than 50 vendors will participate, which is the most in the event's history.

Other highlights include:
1. Free Chicago CityKey cards will be issued by the City Clerk of Chicago. CityKey is a valid government ID card issued to Chicago residents (10 a.m.-noon).

2. Illinois Secretary of State will issue state IDs.

3. Divvy-Lyft will introduce their D4E, or Divvy for Everyone, a Chicago program that offers a $5 annual membership for those in financial need.

4. Health services, including eye examinations, massages, and health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, osteoporosis, and diabetes.

5. The St. Bernard Hospital Pediatric Mobile Health Unit and Illinois Department of Public Health's W.O.W. Mobile will provide health examinations and immunizations.

6. AT&T will provide free residential document shredding.

Event Information: Family Health & Fitness Fair

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Address: Illinois Institute of Technology, on the field north of Crown Hall at 33rd and State Street

Admission: Free

For more information, Click Here.
