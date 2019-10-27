Community & Events

Family continues special tradition in honor of fallen Chicago officer

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a fallen Chicago police officer continued a special tradition in his honor this weekend.

On Saturday, Officer Eduardo Marmolejo's family hosted a Halloween party in Burbank.

His family said Halloween was his favorite holiday, and it also marked a special date for Marmolejo and his wife.

"We're also celebrating his wife's birthday too, they both share the same birthday, October 29," said Rogelio Marmolejo, Eduardo's brother. "It was a family event, we always had it at his house, and it was a special event for everybody."

RELATED: Fallen CPD Officer Eduardo Marmolejo laid to rest

Marmolejo and his parter, Officer Conrad Gray, died when they were fatally struck by a train in December 2018.

The event raised money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
