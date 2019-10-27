BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of a fallen Chicago police officer continued a special tradition in his honor this weekend.
On Saturday, Officer Eduardo Marmolejo's family hosted a Halloween party in Burbank.
His family said Halloween was his favorite holiday, and it also marked a special date for Marmolejo and his wife.
"We're also celebrating his wife's birthday too, they both share the same birthday, October 29," said Rogelio Marmolejo, Eduardo's brother. "It was a family event, we always had it at his house, and it was a special event for everybody."
RELATED: Fallen CPD Officer Eduardo Marmolejo laid to rest
Marmolejo and his parter, Officer Conrad Gray, died when they were fatally struck by a train in December 2018.
The event raised money for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
Family continues special tradition in honor of fallen Chicago officer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News