Feed My Starving Children provides nutrition to children in need

Those looking for a volunteer opportunity can help children thrive with Feed My Starving Children.
FMSC volunteers will help fill MannaPacks, which provide essential vitamins and nutrients with rice, soy, vegetables and vitamins.
Volunteers will work one and a half to two hours, which is enough time to pack a year's worth of food for one child. There are packing stations in Aurora, Libertyville and Schaumburg.
Participants can volunteer Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays between 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Marilyn Maurella from Feed My Starving Children and volunteer Elsa Torres.joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about Feed My Starving Children.
For more information, click here.
Related Topics:
community-eventsvolunteerismfoodhunger
community-eventsvolunteerismfoodhunger