COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Feed My Starving Children provides nutrition to children in need

EMBED </>More Videos

Those looking for a volunteer opportunity can help children thrive with Feed My Starving Children. (WLS)

Those looking for a volunteer opportunity can help children thrive with Feed My Starving Children.

FMSC volunteers will help fill MannaPacks, which provide essential vitamins and nutrients with rice, soy, vegetables and vitamins.

Volunteers will work one and a half to two hours, which is enough time to pack a year's worth of food for one child. There are packing stations in Aurora, Libertyville and Schaumburg.

Participants can volunteer Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays between 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Marilyn Maurella from Feed My Starving Children and volunteer Elsa Torres.joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about Feed My Starving Children.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvolunteerismfoodhunger
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Park Forest Police give bike to teen who walked 2 miles to work
Fiesta Del Sol will kick off with Abolish ICE protest
Marathon legend Kathrine Switzer blows through windy city
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Special Olympics athlete missing from the Near North Side
1 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way crash on I-55
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
Chicago police officer injured in Logan Square crash
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Pregnant woman, husband carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Operation TGIF: Feds, police raid multiple liquor stores in cross-state investigation
Show More
Woman, 22, from Woodstock struck by lightning at Country Thunder
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
Inbound lanes on Eisenhower Expy. reopen after car crash, fire
Chicago State basketball player's debit card fraud claim denied
Home Run Inn Pizza CEO Joe Perrino dies
More News