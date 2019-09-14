Community & Events

Field Museum offers free day for Illinois residents Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Field Museum will host the 6th annual ID Day, an Illinois Resident Free Day, on Saturday.

Entry to the Field Museum is free for Illinois residents with proof of residency. ID Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum encourages visitors to bring any mystery finds that need identifying. This year, ID Day will also include a poster-making station for the upcoming global Climate Strike, the museum said in a press release.

The museum is located at 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive. For more information visit www.fieldmuseum.org.
