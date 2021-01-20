Chicago's Field Museum that closed due to COVID-19 pandemic to reopen

the field museum

CHICAGO -- Sue the T. rex and the rest of the dinosaurs at the Field Museum are about to start seeing visitors again.

Two months after the famed natural history museum on Chicago's lakefront closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum will once again open its doors this week.

Thursday and Friday are members-only days and the general public will be allowed inside starting Saturday. Then on Monday and Thursday of next week, Illinois residents will be allowed inside for free.

The museum is reminding visitors that all the precautions that were in place before it shut its doors late last year will be enforced. That means visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing and the museum will again allow fewer visitors.
