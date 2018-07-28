COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fiesta Del Sol continues in Pilsen

It's the largest Latino Festival in the Midwest! Fiesta del Sol continues this weekend in the heart of the Pilsen. (WLS)

It's the largest Latino Festival in the Midwest! Fiesta del Sol continues this weekend in the heart of the Pilsen.

Sandra Ramirez joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about Fiesta del Sol.

The four-day festival generates funding for PNCC's scholarships and community organizing efforts.

Fiesta Del Sol runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit fiestadelsol.org.

Fiesta Del Sol

Cermak Road between Ashland and Morgan
Satuday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Admission is free.
