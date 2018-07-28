Fiesta Del Sol continues in Pilsen

It's the largest Latino Festival in the Midwest! Fiesta del Sol continues this weekend in the heart of the Pilsen.
Sandra Ramirez joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about Fiesta del Sol.
The four-day festival generates funding for PNCC's scholarships and community organizing efforts.
Fiesta Del Sol runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit fiestadelsol.org.
