fiesta del sol

Fiesta del Sol fun continues in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 47th annual Fiesta del Sol is underway this weekend in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

The four-day celebration kicked off Thursday night with rides, food and fun.

This year, the festival will also include an emphasis on preparing Chicago's Latino community for the upcoming census amid fears about the threat of deportations.
With more than 1 million people expected over the next four days, it's an important festival for retailers.

Now in its 47th year, Fiesta Del Sol began as a block party but now takes up a mile-long stretch of Cermak that is packed with hundreds of thousands of people.

Organizers are expecting huge crowds all weekend, despite fear and uncertainty about federal threats to deport undocumented residents. They are reassuring the community that they will be safe here.

Fiesta del Sol Chair Sandra Rmirez and Drivers License Reinstatment Chair Alex Garcia joined ABC7 live from the celebration to talk about Saturday's festivities.

Gates close Saturday night at 11 p.m. The festival continues through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
