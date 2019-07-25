fiesta del sol

Fiesta del Sol kicks off weekend of fun in Pilsen

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fiesta del Sol kicked off Thursday night with rides, food and fun in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

This year, the festival will also include an emphasis on preparing Chicago's Latino community for the upcoming census amid fears about the threat of deportations.

With more than 1 million people expected over the next four days, it's an important festival for retailers.

"We try to spread our culture," merchant Brenda Lozano said.

Now in its 47th year, Fiesta Del Sol began as a block party but now takes up a mile-long stretch of Cermak that is packed with hundreds of thousands of people.

Organizers are expecting huge crowds all weekend, despite fear and uncertainty about federal threats to deport undocumented residents. They are reassuring the community that they will be safe here.

"There is no way that ICE is going to be coming to Fiesta," said Teresa Fraga, of Pilsen Neighbors.

"This is a great way to celebrate what makes us so special, so unique," said Ald. Byron Sichgo-Lopez, 25th Ward.

Gates opened Thursday night at 5 p.m. The festival continues through Sunday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopilsenfestivalfiesta del sol
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIESTA DEL SOL
Fiesta del Sol holds official kickoff Thursday night
VIDEO: Man, 21, charged in Fiesta del Sol gang fight, police say
Fiesta del Sol continues in Pilsen
Latino culture on display at Fiesta del Sol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim's family speaks out about attack on girl with special needs
Fiery semi crash shuts down NB I-55 near Wilmington
Teen on bike struck by car, critically injured in Ravenswood
"Big Boy" rolling through Chicago
Chicagoans react to Puerto Rico governor announcing his resignation
Age progression image released of Gary boy who went missing 4 years ago
Indiana woman accused of stealing dentures
Show More
Street closures begin around Grant Park for Lollapalooza 2019
Woman found guilty of murdering US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson
Lightfoot faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman appear in court
More TOP STORIES News