Community & Events

Fight For Air Climb: Annual fundraiser benefitting the American Lung Association

EMBED <>More Videos

Climbers conquered The Presidential Towers Sunday, at the annual Fight For Air Climb.

By Rachel Davis
Climbers conquered The Presidential Towers Sunday, at the annual Fight For Air Climb. The annual fundraising event benefits The American Lung Association.

Event Information:

Name of event: Fight For Air Climb at Presidential Towers
Date: Sunday, March 10
Hours: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Address: 555 W Madison St. Chicago, IL 60661
Admission: $55 plus $100 minimum fundraising
Can people still come out and join at the time of our interview? Yes, people can come register until 12 p.m. noon.

For more information, Click Here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventshealthamerican lung associationfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Police issue alert after River North robberies
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Boy, 14, stabbed to death over brownie, friend says
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in duffel bag in Calif.
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Show More
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
USC student killed in off-campus robbery attempt
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
UIC offering degree to help students become art teachers
Teen charged in Warren Township fatal crash
More TOP STORIES News