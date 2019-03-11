Fight For Air Climb: Annual fundraiser benefitting the American Lung Association

Climbers conquered The Presidential Towers Sunday, at the annual Fight For Air Climb. The annual fundraising event benefits The American Lung Association.
Event Information:
Name of event: Fight For Air Climb at Presidential Towers
Date: Sunday, March 10
Hours: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Address: 555 W Madison St. Chicago, IL 60661
Admission: $55 plus $100 minimum fundraising
Can people still come out and join at the time of our interview? Yes, people can come register until 12 p.m. noon.
