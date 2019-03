Fight For Air Climb: Annual fundraiser benefitting the American Lung Association

Climbers conquered The Presidential Towers Sunday, at the annual Fight For Air Climb. The annual fundraising event benefits The American Lung Association.Name of event: Fight For Air Climb at Presidential TowersDate: Sunday, March 10Hours: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.Address: 555 W Madison St. Chicago, IL 60661Admission: $55 plus $100 minimum fundraisingCan people still come out and join at the time of our interview? Yes, people can come register until 12 p.m. noon.For more information, Click Here.