'Fight For Air Climb' to be held at Presidential Towers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 50 brave and athletic firefighters will participate in Chicago's biggest star climb this weekend.
During Fight For Air Climb, teams of five or more firefighters compete for the title of the fastest fire department and top fundraising team.
The teams are required to climb in full gear - helmet, mask, boots and air tank - which can add 50-75 pounds of weight as they tackle 180 floors, 2,340 steps of the four Presidential Towers in Chicago's West Loop. Firefighters who climb all four towers will climb 70 floors higher than the Willis Tower.
Fight For Air Climb benefits the American Lung Association.
The challenge starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday at Presidential Towers.
The challenge is open to all first responders, as well as individuals, friends and family teams, and corporate teams. Admission is $55, plus a $100 minimum fundraising requirement.
To register for the race, make a donation or learn more information visit the Fight For Air Climb's website.
