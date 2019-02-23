COMMUNITY & EVENTS

2 Aurora shooting victims laid to rest Saturday, Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

The final two victims of the Aurora workplace shooting were laid to rest this weekend.

Two victims of last week's shooting at the Henry Pratt Company will be laid to rest this weekend.

Clayton Parks was buried Saturday.

Calling hours were held for Josh Pinkard Saturday, and he will be buried Sunday in his home state of Alabama.

Vincente Juarez and Russell Beyer were laid to rest Friday. A funeral for Trevor Wayner, 21, was held earlier in the week.

All of the victims were shot and killed at Henry Pratt in Aurora on Feb. 15.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmass shootingshootingfuneral
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Dance marathon raises money for Lurie Children's Hospital
Chicago Proud: WWII veterans celebrate 100th birthday
Community unites as 2 victims of Aurora shooting being laid to rest Friday
Catch up on Chicago's 3 top local Twitter images
More Community & Events
Top Stories
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
R. Kelly looking at jail without bond, life in prison if convicted
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Church leaders ask for forgiveness as 3rd day of Vatican abuse summit focuses on transparency
Downers Grove North student taken off life support; driver charged with DUI
Barack Obama's '44' jacket wins over the internet
Dance marathon raises money for Lurie Children's Hospital
Walmart to host baby gear event to help new, expecting parents
Show More
Former Catholic priest faces new charges after abusing boys in Illinois, Missouri and California
At least 4 injured in mutli-vehicle rollover crash on South Halsted
Looking back on the history of the Bud Billiken Parade
Weekend Watch: A close look at the candidates for Chicago Mayor
3 Bay Area men up for Sound Mixing, Editing Oscars
More News